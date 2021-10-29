Jessica Alba Aims To Destigmatize Talking About Therapy

“I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor, so we went to therapy together,” she said, noting that therapy “empowered” her daughter to confidently articulate her needs and opinions.



Jessica and her husband, film producer Cash Warren, share 10-year-old Haven and 3-year-old Hayes, in addition to Honor.