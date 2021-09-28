Jesse Palmer Is ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise’s New Host – Hollywood Life

New beginnings are coming in Bachelor Nation. ABC confirmed that for ‘Bachelor’ star Jesse Palmer will be Chris Harrison’s official replacement as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.

Three months after Chris Harrison’s departure from The Bachelor franchise, the show has found its new host, as Season 5 star Jesse Palmer was announced as Chris’s replacement on Sept. 28, ABC confirmed to HollywoodLife. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer, who is a television broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Chris was host of The Bachelor and its spinoffs ever since the show first aired in 2002. However, he stepped away from his role in TK 2021 amidst a racism controversy that made major headlines. The drama went down as season 25 of The Bachelor was airing, and contestant Rachael Kirkconnell got called out for attending a racist, antebellum-themed party while in college. While discussing the backlash during an interview, Chris glossed over Rachael’s actions and even defended her, leading him to be called out.

At the time, Chris decided not to host After the Final Rose for season 25, and then stepped aside from hosting the subsequent season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. In June 2021, he announced that he would be leaving the franchise for good.

However, the series took some time to find a new, permanent replacement. Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette were hosted by show alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. Meanwhile, season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise had a rotating set of hosts, including David Spade, Lance Bass and Lil Jon. Now, they’ve found the person who will step into Chris’s shoes in a more full-time role.