Jerry Seinfeld Talks Bee Movie Relationship, Apologizes

“I realized this is really not appropriate for children.”
In case you haven’t come across it, Bee Movie is an animated movie about a bee named Barry B. Benson (voiced by Jerry Seinfeld) who sues the human race for exploiting bees.
Oh yah, and there’s an…interesting relationship between the bee and a lady.
Now, 14 years after this movie came hurtling into our lives, Jerry himself addressed the, uh, undertones in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie,” he said.
“[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children, is it? Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl.”
“And we don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment,” he concluded.
Now, if Jerry could account for the other ~66% of the movie, it would be much appreciated.
Anyway, off I go to scrub my laptop of any traces of what it took to research this article.
