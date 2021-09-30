Jerry Seinfeld dismisses possibility of Seinfeld reunion: ‘I don’t know what we would do that would be good’

Jerry Seinfeld says a Seinfeld reunion is unlikely to happen any time soon.

The comedian broached the topic during a recent press junket marking the arrival of the classic sitcom on Netflix.

On the topic of a possible reunion with the cast, he said, according to People, “there’s absolutely nothing going on”.

“I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island,” he added.

“It’s one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved it when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time. But I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good.”

The press junket was taking place at Citi Field, the home venue of the New York Mets – one of New York City’s two Major League Baseball teams with the Yankees. Seinfeld is a longtime Mets fan.

He mentioned the risk that the cask might not be “as good” on a reunion setting and that “I think we did a good job” during the show’s initial run.

Seinfeld, which also starred Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards, ran for nine seasons between 1989 to 1998.

The sitcom will be available to stream on Netflix in the US and in the UK on 1 October.