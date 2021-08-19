Jerhonda Johnson Pace Testifies At R. Kelly’s Trial–Claims He Sexually Abused Her When She Was 16-Years-Old

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

R. Kelly’s trial in New York City has officially begun, and one of the first people to testify against him was Jerhonda Johnson Pace. She was one of the many women that were featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” and she was present in court on Wednesday to tell her story.

According to CNN, Jerhonda, who is now 28, shared that she was a huge fan of R. Kelly and was present during his trial in Chicago back in 2008. She claims that the year after that he invited her to his home, and the two engaged in a sexual relationship for about six months, while she was 16-years-old. She reportedly said that once their relationship ended she had given her attorney a t-shirt that allegedly contained his semen. During Wednesday’s trial, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz said in her opening statement that R. Kelly’s DNA was found on the t-shirt.

Jerhonda continued to testify and acknowledged that she initially told R.Kelly she was 19 and not 16. However, once she became uncomfortable, she told him her real age and even provided him with proof. However, she alleges he said, “What is that supposed to mean?” She continued to allege that he stated that she should “continue to tell everyone she was 19 and to act 21.”

Jerhonda, who is now a mother of four, with her fifth child due any day, continued to testify about her previous involvement with the singer and added, “I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone I was spending time with him.” She also alleged that he didn’t want her to contact anyone else but him, and added, “We were not able to leave out of the rooms. It was a part of the rules. Rob’s rules.”

Many of these allegations were mentioned in “Surviving R. Kelly,” which aired on Lifetime back in 2019.

