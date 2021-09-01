Jeopardy James Holzhauer Reaction To Mike Richards Firing

Later last night, Holzhauer further expanded on his feelings about Richards, explaining that his impression is based on far more than just the comments on the podcast, and linked to a Hollywood Reporter piece outlining Richards’ behavior as executive producer on The Price Is Right.

Some judged Mike Richards solely on his podcast comments and formed a negative opinion, but I judged him by the way he treated people backstage at Jeopardy and formed a much stronger negative opinion https://t.co/mebtz0Tgc3

Twitter: @James_Holzhauer

