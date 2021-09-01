Jeopardy James Holzhauer Reaction To Mike Richards Firing

“Ding dong the witch is dead.”
After a tumultuous few weeks in Jeopardy land, Mike Richards was officially fired from his role as executive producer on the show yesterday.
In response to the news, former Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer quickly made his thoughts about the decision known on Twitter.
After his initial tweet, Holzhauer then followed it up with a simple-yet-effective pop culture reference to sum up his feelings:
Later last night, Holzhauer further expanded on his feelings about Richards, explaining that his impression is based on far more than just the comments on the podcast, and linked to a Hollywood Reporter piece outlining Richards’ behavior as executive producer on The Price Is Right.
