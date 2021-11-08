JEOL: Release of New Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT510 Series InTouchScope™

Article content

TOKYO — JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951)(President & COO Izumi Oi) announces the development and release of a new scanning electron microscope (SEM), the JSM-IT510 series, in November 2021.

Product Development Background

Scanning electron microscopes are used in a wide range of fields, such as nanotechnology, metals, semiconductors, ceramics, medicine, and biology. In addition, SEM applications are expanding to not only basic research, but also quality control at manufacturing sites. With this, demands for faster and easier data acquisition of both SEM images and analysis results, such as energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) spectra, are increasing.

In order to meet these needs and increase throughput, we have developed the JSM-IT510 series, which further evolves the operability of our popular InTouchScope™. With the new Simple SEM function, you can now “leave” your daily routine (repetitive operation) to the instrument.

Main Features