Jennifer Lopez’s Trainer Reveals Her Workout Routine – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer David Kirsch breaks down her ‘very intense’ and ‘high energy’ fitness regime in a new interview with ‘Vogue.’

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer has revealed the secret to her toned body. Celebrity trainer David Kirsch broke down the 52-year-old singer’s fitness regime in an interview with Vogue on Nov. 10, also revealing the “secret sauce” for a successful trainer-client relationship.

For starters, the “secret sauce” is an intuitive understanding of each client’s individual physical, mental, and spiritual needs. In J.Lo’s case, it’s all about rest, food, and some “very, very intense” workout regimes, including platypus walks, sumo lunges, sidekicks, and squat jumps.

“Jennifer and I do a lot of platypus walks with a wide stance. Also known as a sumo walking squat,” David said. “It’s great for your inner thighs and butt. We mix some cardio, plyometrics, full body, core and lower body into her workouts. They are very, very intense and she takes it very seriously, which is exciting for someone like me.”

David continued, “You say, ‘we’re going to do this’, and she’s like, ‘great!’ Her workouts are fast paced. She’s very focused and high energy.” The trainer reiterated that each person’s body is different and various factors, including lifestyle, stress, diet, and even the people we surround ourselves with, come into play when it comes to regimes.

“Jennifer is meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and generally about everything in her life,” David told the magazine. “It’s not just a physical thing — it’s about transforming every aspect of your life.” The biggest common denominator for different bodies? Rest. “The common denominator is always sleep,” he said. “Resting and restoring is so important for your recovery and overall wellness.”

J.Lo has been vocal about her love for fitness. “I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” she told HELLO! in 2016. “Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.” In an interview with Yahoo Life in December 2020, J.Lo admitted that, like everyone else, she struggled with health maintenance during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I’ve never struggled more with my health and nutrition, and I’m a pretty motivated person,” the singer revealed. “But throughout quarantine, I was just, you know, I just felt like some days I was motivated to eat well and work out. Others, I just didn’t want to, I just didn’t see what the point was.”