Jennifer Lopez’s Backless White Dress In Vegas – Photos – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight white dress that was completely open in the back, while out in Vegas.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Lopez, 52, it is that she always manages to look stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did while she was out in Las Vegas on Nov. 13. JLo opted to wear a slinky, skintight white satin dress with a cowl neckline and an open back.

JLo’s sleeveless Et Ochs dress featured crystal bedazzled halterneck straps and a low-cut neckline, while the front of the midi dress featured a plunging slit. While the slit was super sexy, it was the back of the dress that stole the show. The entire back was cut out and had one strand of crystals across the center.

The bottom half of the dress ended just above her behind and hugged her frame perfectly. She accessorized with a bedazzled Eera Moonbag Embellished Mesh Pouch and a pair of metallic silver Femme Minimale Lace Up Sandals.

As for her glam, Jennifer had her brown hair down in an effortless blowout with some waves while parted in the middle. Her hair was done by Jesus Guerrero, while her makeup was done by Mary Phillips. For her makeup, she rocked a super sultry silver and gray smokey eye with voluminous lashes and thick eyeliner. As for her skincare, she used JLO BEAUTY products, of course.

JLo has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and just recently she looked fabulous at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction when she put her incredibly toned abs on display. She rocked a black crystal-embellished triangle bralette from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2022 collection with a pair of low-rise baggy black trousers with crystal straps, also from the collection.

She topped her look off with a long, royal blue satin Az Factory Spring 2022 coat, Briony and Jennifer Fisher jewels, a Dolce & Gabbana Rhinestone Choker, a Dolce & Gabbana 3.5 Dg Logo Clutch, and Jlo Jennifer Lopez Jaylah Booties.