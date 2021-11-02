Jennifer Lopez Recreates ‘All I Have’ Video For Coach Campaign

It’s official: Jennifer Lopez is timeless. Nearly twenty years after starring in ‘All I Have,’ J.Lo recreated the video for a Coach collab, and she looks just like she did in 2002!

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez. About nineteen years after “Jenny From The Block” walked down a snowy New York City street with her arms full of Coach bags in her “All I Have Video,” J.Lo, 52, recreated the scene for a new commercial for the brand’s holiday campaign. The vignette opens with a scene from the original 2002 video for J.Lo and LL Cool J’s collab before transitioning into 2021. Enter the modern-day Jennifer, looking barely a day older than how she did nearly two decades ago.

Just like she did in the first video, J.Lo walked with her arms swarmed with Coach’s signature designs. She rocked the Coach Studio Shoulder Bag ($450), as well as the brand’s oversized coats ($2,500) over a short sleeve dress ($650). J.Lo also sported matching shearling mules ($250) to complete the look. The clip is part of Coach’s “Give A Little Love” campaign and is the latest installment of her partnership with the designer brand. Since she became a global face for Coach in 2019, J.Lo has proudly repped the brand. She also collaborated on designs and helped turn the Coach x Richard Bernstein’s Barbara Streisand sweater into the must-have garment among A-listers, per Page Six.

“All I Have” was released on Dec. 14, 2002, as the second single from Jennifer’s third album, This Is Me… Then. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 30, 2003, giving J.Lo her fourth chart-topping song and LL Cool J’s first. As of 2021, it’s the last J.Lo song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Whether or not this new Coach resurrects “All I Have,” similarly to how Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returns to the charts every December, remains to be seen.

It seems Jennifer is in an early Aughts mood. In April, she and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, roughly seventeen years after they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. Most recently, Jen reportedly joined Ben, 49, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for some Halloween festivities. Ben and the two Jens took their kids for some trick-or-treating together. Ben and J.Lo haven’t spent time together since he’s been busy with The Last Duel, and she’s been filming her upcoming Netflix movie, The Mother.