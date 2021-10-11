Jennifer Lopez Looks Stylish In Brown Leather Outfit With Ben Affleck – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez went for all-out fall fashion with a cozy looking brown leather outfit, as she and her beau Ben Affleck checked out of a New York hotel.

There’s nothing quite like autumn in New York! Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, were spotted holding hands, as they headed out from New York’s Mandarin Hotel on Sunday October 10. Bennifer were in New York for the premiere of Ben’s latest movie The Last Duel on Saturday. The couple both looked cozy as they left the hotel together with their coats on, after some sweet PDA at The Last Duel premiere.

J. Lo looked gorgeous in an all-brown leather outfit, consisting of both a jacket and skirt. It looked like she also had some matching brown pants underneath with a pair of leather boots. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses and small hooped earrings and carried a leather purse with her. Meanwhile, Ben sported an all-black ensemble with a matching overcoat. He also sported a pair of black and white sneakers, as he held his girlfriend’s hand.

Both Ben and Jennifer’s looks were pretty similar to the outfits the pair wore on the red carpet the night before for the premiere of The Last Duel, which Ben stars in alongside his lifelong friend Matt Damon as well as Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Ben wore a dark blue suit with a black tie to the premiere, while J. Lo rocked a brown crop top with matching leggings, as she held a brown leather clutch.

Ben and Jennifer have been going strong since rekindling their romance in April. The pair had originally dated from 2002 to 2004, before calling it quits, but now that Bennifer is back, they seem better than ever! The Gone Girl star gushed over his girlfriend in an interview with Extra TV earlier in October. “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good,” he said. It’s clear the pair are enjoying each other’s company, as they’ve been spotted sharing plenty of romantic moments together since getting back together.