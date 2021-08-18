Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck Outside His Home: Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

These two just can’t get enough of each other. In new photos from Aug. 17, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made out while reuniting at the actor’s home following his 49th birthday.

Love is most definitely in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this summer. On Aug. 17, the singer/actress was photographed leaving Ben’s home in Brentwood, California. He walked her outside, and made sure to pull her in for a kiss before she got in the car with a friend. Ben kept his hands steady on Jen’s shoulders as he leaned in for the kiss, and as she walked away, he grabbed one last intimate moment by reaching back for her hand. Ben had a big smile on his face as he watched Jen depart in the car.

As always, J.Lo looked flawless, wearing high-waisted, cuffed pants and a tight black shirt. She paired the ensemble with open-toed heels, as well as a matching black bag. Her hair was slicked back into a low ponytail, with hoop earrings as the main accessory. Her skin was glowing in the midday sunlight, too, as photographers snapped photos.

In April 2021, Ben and rekindled their relationship 17 years after breaking up in 2004. They previously had gotten engaged in 2002, and were set to tie the knot in Sept. 2003. Although they called off the wedding, they stayed together for a few more months before ending the relationship the following January. In early 2021, Ben split from his girlfriend of one year, Ana de Armas, while Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in early April. The former lovers reunited shortly afterward and have been hot and heavy ever since.

In addition to spending quite a bit of time with each other these days, Jen and Ben also appear to be close with one another’s kids. Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — with Jennifer Garner, who he was married to from 2005 until 2015. Both Ben and J.Lo have amicable co-parenting relationships with their exes.

Meanwhile, Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, also approves of the romance. He hung out with Jen and Ben earlier this month, and then gave his stamp of approval during an interview a few days later. “No one’s pulling harder than I am [for it to work out],” Matt gushed. “They’re both great. I just want their happiness.”