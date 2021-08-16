Jennifer Lopez In Matching Crop & Pants With Emme On Ben’s Birthday – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a printed crop top and matching pants while heading to a party with 13-year-old daughter Emme as Ben Affleck spent his 49th birthday with his 3 kids.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, spent some quality mommy and me time with daughter Emme, 13, on August 15, which also happens to be Ben Affleck’s 49th birthday. J.Lo showed off her toned abs in the printed blue and green crop top, along with matching pants and jacket. She wore stylish gold jewelry and hooped earrings as she headed to film producer Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood.

Jennifer’s daughter Emme accompanied her to the star-studded party, with Olivia Rodrigo, Christina Hendricks, and Alexandra Daddario also in attendance. Emme looked fashionable in a printed skirt and sweater. She’s still rocking her green hair as well.

While Jennifer and Emme spent the day together, Ben celebrated his birthday with his 3 kids, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 49. Ben was seen with Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, as they went to visit a family friend in Los Angeles. Ben looked happy and carefree in a blue T-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers.

Even though they didn’t have a big celebration on his actual birthday, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that J.Lo has big plans to celebrate Ben’s 49th. “Jennifer has been planning a special getaway for Ben’s birthday. She wanted them to be away together,” our source said. “They are going somewhere without the kids.”

Jennifer wants “just the two of them to spend time together as a couple.” She is keeping the whereabouts of their getaway a secret for now. Jennifer and Ben recently celebrated J.Lo’s 52nd birthday with a getaway to St. Tropez.

This birthday trip was when the recently reunited couple decided to go Instagram official. The Shotgun Wedding star’s 52nd birthday post on Instagram featured a steamy kissing photo between her and Ben. This Bennifer PDA photo nearly broke the internet! It’s been a “hot Bennifer summer,” and it’s not slowing down whatsoever.