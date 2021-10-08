Jennifer Lopez Films ‘The Mother’ Scene In Vancouver — Photos – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez slipped into a cool new character while on set for her upcoming Netflix movie, ‘The Mother.’

From head stripper in charge in Hustlers to an assassin on the run! Jennifer Lopez sported a rugged look on Monday, October 4m as she was spotted in Vancouver filming a scene for her upcoming Netflix thriller, The Mother. The 52-year-old actress was seen wearing a brown bomber jacket with cream-colored Sherpa lining over a dark gray shirt paired with olive-colored cargo pants. She also sported a gray beanie, aviator shades, and black combat boots, looking like a true renegade if we ever saw one!

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer also carried two large bags — one in her hand and one over her shoulder — as she exited a luggage transporter at an airport as an assassin in disguise. Crew members and extras were seen on the set as Jennifer filmed the scene, her long brunette locks still looking gorgeous under her beanie. Who said assassins couldn’t be fabulous?

The movie, which began filming this week in Canada, stars Jennifer alongside actors Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Omari Hardwick (Sorry To Bother You), and Gael Garcia Bernal (Y tu mamá también). Per Variety, the exciting flick focuses on a “deadly assassin,” played by Jennifer, who “comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she gave up years ago.” The daughter is played by newcomer Lucy Paez.

Jennifer’s co-star Joseph will harken back to his menacing days as Commander Fred Waterford, as he’s set to play one of the “dangerous men” from whom Jennifer is on the run (Gael plays the other “dangerous” antagonist). The film is directed by Niki Caro, known for Disney’s Mulan remake while Lovecraft Country Misha Green is writing the screenplay.

Jennifer is definitely having a busy year. When she’s not keeping busy working on a slew of films and other projects, she’s out and about with her old — and then new again! — flame, Ben Affleck, making fans’ early 2000s celebrity nostalgia dreams come true.