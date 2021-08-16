Jennifer Lopez Bought Jewelry For Ben Affleck’s Daughters – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

While Jennifer Lopez attended an event with her daughter, Emme, the ‘Hustlers’ star reportedly got something special for Ben Affleck’s daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

Jennifer Lopez came bearing gifts during Ben Affleck’s 49th birthday party, but not just for the Justice League star. Jennifer, 52, reportedly picked up some jewelry for his two daughters – Seraphina, 12, and 15-year-old Violet – while attending the annual “Day of Indulgence” event at producer Jennifer Klien’s house on Sunday (Aug. 15), according to PEOPLE. Jennifer and her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, stopped by a Made By Mary jewelry station where they “picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s daughters.” She reportedly planned to give the jewelry to his girls later that night at his birthday party.

Ben’s birthday celebration may not be over with. Though he spent the day with Violet, Seraphin, and his 9-year-old son Samuel, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer has planned “something special” for him – a “getaway” for his birthday, one where they could spend more time together as a couple. “They are keeping the whereabouts very quiet. Not many people know where they’re going, and she’d like to keep it that way,” said the source. Also – it would be “adults only.”

While that jewelry Jennifer got for the girls might not be the 6.1-carat pink diamond that Ben used when he proposed to J.Lo in 2002, those gifts are a sweet gesture from the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer. Both Jennifer and Ben’s kids seem happy with the revitalized romance. Less than a week before his birthday, Ben joined J.Lo and Emme for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Afterward, the three were spotted leaving the restaurant together.

Ahead of Ben’s birthday, J.Lo did some much-needed “pre-fall cleaning.” She purged her Instagram of all pictures of her ex, Alex Rodriguez, while also unfollowing him. The break comes four months after they called off their two-year engagement. Jennifer, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, has completely moved on from A-Rod, that the door is “completely closed” and will likely never open again.

She held out hope things could be fixed, but once more rumors came out, she knew she was done. She lost his trust,” the insider said, referencing the speculation that A-Rod had an alleged relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. As for A-Rod’s thoughts on her getting back with Ben, Jennifer gives “zero thoughts” to how her ex feels. “She doesn’t care who he’s dating or what he’s doing.