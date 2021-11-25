Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Thanksgiving Plans Focuses On The Kids – Hollywood Life

It’s Thanksgiving – and everyone’s invited! HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will make sure that their kids come first this holiday – and that includes involving Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner.

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time about family – and when you’re Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, you have plenty of family to go around. Jen, 52, is the proud mother of 13-twins Emme and Max, while Ben, 49, shares three kids – Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel – with Jennifer Garner. So, on this day of turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and gratitude, Ben and J.Lo are “going to make this Thanksgiving a family affair,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are all looking to share time together and share time with their kids.”

Don’t worry about Jennifer Garner, 49, because the insider tells HollywoodLife that Ben will make sure their three kids spend time with their mother today. Ben and his ex-wife “have been able to figure out their schedules to co-parent to their best intentions, and with that in mind, everyone is going to be seeing each other this holiday weekend,” says the insider, adding that there are “zero issues” between Ben and the Alias star. “They have it all scheduled and figured out. The kids are going to be everywhere, and Ben and J.Lo are going to spend time together. It all is going to work out as simply as it possibly can. There are no issues that will be coming up this holiday weekend, [and] everyone is on the same page.”

Jennifer and Ben have really set the bar high when it comes to “exes goals.” The former couple – who split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018 – have put aside any past issues while focusing on raising their three kids. This Thanksgiving, even with Ben in the throes of his rekindled romance with J.Lo, won’t be different than any other. “Ben and Jen [Garner] get along as co-parents better than anybody,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but that also means they’ve worked out the kinks to ensure everyone is on the same page when it comes to these things.”

“Ben and Jen will both be celebrating the holidays with their kids,” the second insider shares, “and Ben and J.Lo will also spend the holidays with all their kids. They understand that the kids always come first, and the fact that they spend time with both parents is important. J.Lo knows that Jen will always be in Ben’s life, and she respects her as a mom who adores her children just as much.” So, expect a Happy Thanksgiving for everyone this year!