Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Kids For Movie Night: Photos – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out for a blended family activity in L.A., taking four of their kids to a fun outdoor movie night.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, looked so cute as walked arm-in-arm at an outdoor movie night in Los Angeles. The couple, dubbed “Bennifer” many years ago, were spotted in the Chinatown neighborhood with four of their kids in tow: Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, as well as Ben’s daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, on Saturday, Sept. 18 — see the photos via Daily Mail here. Jennifer looked so smitten as she snuggled up to Ben at one point, trading in her usual glam attire for low key jeans.

The stylish superstar rocked a baggy straight cut version in a dark wash, along with a white top and chunky, oatmeal colored cardigan. She added a casual pair of sneakers by ZCD Montreal to the look, going with her ponytail vibe. Jennifer finished her outfit with a beige handbag with a floral detail. Ben rocked his usual jeans with a black leather sneaker, t-shirt and a black jacket.

Jen and Ben walked alongside four of their kids, who were also casually dressed for the night. Max, sporting longer hair, appeared to be in conversation with Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s daughter Seraphina. Emme, still sporting her blue hair, seemingly brought another friend along to the outing. The 13-year-old twinned with mom J.Lo in a loose pair of denim pants, as well as a cozy black hoodie.

Violet could be seen in the parking lot area as she texted on her iPhone in front of Jennifer, rocking a lavender sweat pant and mint green hoodie. The teenager finished her outfit with a colorful for of Nike sneakers. Notably, Ben’s youngest child, son Samuel, 8, did not attend the movie. J.Lo has, however, met before: the “Dear Ben” singer was spotted at both Universal Studios and the Brentwood Country Mart with him over the summer.

The couple appear to be squeezing family time in where they can following their whirlwind trip and red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, following an epic appearance at the Met Gala just a week ago. In the coming months, Ben is set to shoot in Texas, while Jennifer will be filming a show in Vancouver, Canada.