Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take All 5 Kids For First Night Out – Hollywood Life

It’s a family affair! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were joined by all five of their children for a night out at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

The ‘Bennifer’ clan are certainly having a fun-filled weekend! One day after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez treated their kids to a night at the theatre, they were spotted taking all five of their children to the Magic Castle in Hollywood — see all the pics here. The couple were joined by Ben’s kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, along with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, both 13, for the August 21 outing. The “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker was seen holding Ben’s hand as they walked into the iconic Los Angeles club, alongside his mom Christopher Anne Boldt.

The couple certainly cut a stylish figure as the Hustlers actress stunned in a baby blue dress with lace cutouts on the hem and a tie at the waist. She paired the long gown with matching blue heels, a white handbag, and layered gold necklaces. She styled her highlighted tresses in a fresh blowout and donned a patterned protective face mask.

Meanwhile, Ben certainly looked smart in a dark blue suit with a grey button-down shirt underneath which he paired with brown dress shoes. All five of their children followed behind them as they exited the Range Rover, with each of them looking just as stylish as their parents! J.Lo’s daughter Emme opted for a long brown skirt and a white crop top, which she layered with a cream cardigan, while one of Ben’s daughters cut a stylish figure in a pink and purple floral dress.

The family outing came one day after the brood attended the Los Angeles production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. A video obtained by TMZ showed the couple kissing through their masks as the final curtain went down. An audience member told the outlet that the couple and their brood walked in as the lights went down so as not to be recognized, and Ben had his arms wrapped around J.Lo after the show as they waited to exit the theatre.

As fans would know, Ben and J.Lo are giving their relationship another try after first dating in the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2003, but split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source told HollywoodLife back in July. “Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex Rodriguez, everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back.”