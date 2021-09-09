Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands In Venice – Hollywood Life

Going strong! Although it’s been a couple of weeks since we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez out together, they were at it again with a trip to Venice on Sept. 9.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand, wearing protective face masks amidst the coronavirus. Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy white dress, which was belted around her midsection. Ben kept a tight hold to her hand as he rocked an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to the gorgeous triple threat as they made their way to the festival.

J.Lo and Ben have been going strong since they got back together in April 2021. After Jen ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, she rekindled things with Ben, who she was previously engaged to from 2002 until 2004. Although the two have lived separate lives since their early 2000s split, they found their way back to each other, and truly seem more in love than ever!

Of course, Ben and Jen are in a very different place in their lives now than they were back then. Ben now has three kids with his ex, Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Both stars have met each other’s kids since they’ve gotten back together. In fact, the lovebirds took all five children out for a family night in mid-August, so after just a few months, they’ve already started blending their families!

It’s definitely been the summer of love for Jen and Ben. At the beginning of summer, they visited various locations in the United States, including Montana, Miami, and the Hamptons. Then, for Jen’s 52nd birthday in July, they took their romance international with a romantic trip to Italy and St. Tropez. There, they spent time on yachts, shopping, going out to eat and more. Now, it looks like they’re back overseas again for another getaway!

All eyes are now on whether or not the two will attend the Met Gala together on Sept. 13. Jennifer has been a staple at the event over the years, and it would certainly be quite a red carpet debut if she and Ben went together in 2021. A list of attendees has not been confirmed.