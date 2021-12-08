Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Date Night PDA

Honestly and genuinely, we love to see it.
Since the couple fondly known as Bennifer 2.0 became Instagram official over the summer, we’ve spent a not-insignificant amount of time poring over paparazzi images and red carpet photos picturing the two stars together.
They’re often hugging, kissing, or locking gazes — finding professional images where Ben and Jen are both facing the camera could definitely be easier. Video footage is even more rare, although the pair’s fans were given a quick look at one of their candid interactions by way of a brief recording last night.
Ben and Jen attended an NBA game between the Lakers and Celtics at the former team’s home stadium in Los Angeles yesterday, where the venue’s jumbotron spotted them sitting court-side and engaging in some mild, albeit very sweet, PDA.
Alongside a few snapshots that saw Ben and J. Lo cuddling beside Lakers players, while the singer smiled and waved to the crowd, were a number of other cute moments captured by the overhead camera.
Also, this.
Ben recently gushed over his rekindled connection with Jennifer during an interview with WSJ magazine. The Last Duel actor called it “beautiful” and said he feels “very lucky” to “have benefited from second chances” in his life as well as career.
