Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Date Night PDA
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Date Night PDA
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Date Night PDA

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Honestly and genuinely, we love to see it.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s revamped early 2000s romance was a major highlight of the current year in pop culture. I’m a little bit obsessed with them, and guessing that you probably are too.


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

Since the couple fondly known as Bennifer 2.0 became Instagram official over the summer, we’ve spent a not-insignificant amount of time poring over paparazzi images and red carpet photos picturing the two stars together.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images, Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

They’re often hugging, kissing, or locking gazes — finding professional images where Ben and Jen are both facing the camera could definitely be easier. Video footage is even more rare, although the pair’s fans were given a quick look at one of their candid interactions by way of a brief recording last night.

Ben and Jen attended an NBA game between the Lakers and Celtics at the former team’s home stadium in Los Angeles yesterday, where the venue’s jumbotron spotted them sitting court-side and engaging in some mild, albeit very sweet, PDA.


@jloaffleck / Via Twitter: @jloaffleck

Alongside a few snapshots that saw Ben and J. Lo cuddling beside Lakers players, while the singer smiled and waved to the crowd, were a number of other cute moments captured by the overhead camera.

Also, this.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Everyone doing OK out there?

Ben recently gushed over his rekindled connection with Jennifer during an interview with WSJ magazine. The Last Duel actor called it “beautiful” and said he feels “very lucky” to “have benefited from second chances” in his life as well as career.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable,” he shared, before noting that, between himself and Jen, “it’s hard to say who benefits more” from the relationship.

You can read more about Bennifer here.

