Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Red Carpet Official

They’re still going strong.
They were in attendance to support Ben’s new film The Last Duel.
The fun moment comes on the heels of them rekindling their romance earlier this year after 17 years apart, with the couple making it Instagram official in July.
From there, it was full steam ahead. Including Jennifer rocking a “Ben” necklace.
“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world.” Matt said. “I’m glad for both of them.”
I’m also glad for both of them, but mostly I’m glad we now have these official red carpet pics to obsess over.
