Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Red Carpet Official

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
23

They’re still going strong.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

They were in attendance to support Ben’s new film The Last Duel.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The fun moment comes on the heels of them rekindling their romance earlier this year after 17 years apart, with the couple making it Instagram official in July.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

From there, it was full steam ahead. Including Jennifer rocking a “Ben” necklace.

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world.” Matt said. “I’m glad for both of them.”


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

I’m also glad for both of them, but mostly I’m glad we now have these official red carpet pics to obsess over.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Lexus

