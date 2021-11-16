Jennifer Lawrence Talks Her Don’t Look Up Character’s Style

“I had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”
The upcoming film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, follows two low-level astronomers who discover an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
To prepare for the role, Jennifer says she met with a female astronomer, who helped her decide on the character’s vibes for the film.
“In part of my research for the film, I spoke to a female astronomer. We kinda decided that Kate is the type to be fierce and ‘notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat’ kind of lady,'” Jennifer told Vanity Fair.
And while playing a badass astronomer may seem like a cool role, Jennifer says there was one downside to the wardrobe — the nose rings.
“The nose rings! One just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet. And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio,” Jennifer admitted.
Coughing up a nose ring in front of Leo? Definitely not ideal.