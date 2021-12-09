Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.

The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. 

Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.

Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the set as soon as Monday (8 February).

(YouTube/Netflix Film Club)

Don’t Look Up stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level scientists who attempt to warn the world’s population of an impending meteor strike due in six months. 

Director Adam McKay – previously Talladega Nights, The Big Short and HBO’s Succession – is producing the film for Netflix. 

The movie’s star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande,  Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel and Kid Cudi.

A specific release date for Don’t Look Up has yet to be announced but it is expected to premiere later this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion First Look: Photo – Hollywood...

Wil Wheaton pens down his thoughts about Dave...

Katy Perry Cradles Daisy While Shopping In Beverly...

Jeremy Meeks ‘Excited’ To Shed ‘Hot Felon’ Persona...

‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Gives Birth To Daughter:...

Everything To Know About Christine Marinoni – Hollywood Life

Nick Cannon Shares One Of The Last Photos...

Joshua Bassett On Tweets Minimizing His Sexual Assault

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Got ‘Quality Time’...

Leave a Comment