Jennifer Lawrence Smiling With Cooke Maroney After Pregnancy Announcement – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump in a denim jumpsuit while out with Cooke Maroney in NYC after announcing her pregnancy.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has been looking better than ever since announcing her pregnancy on Sept. 8, and the actress was smiling from ear to ear while out on a walk in NYC with husband Cooke Maroney on Sept. 26. Jennifer rocked a dark-wash denim Dior Jumpsuit with a tie-dye neckline and collar.

She accessorized with a black Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag, a pair of white Dior Travel Sneakers, and a pair of black Garrett Leight Clare V. Sunglasses. Jennifer looked so happy flaunting her baby bump and Cooke looked just as good in a pair of fitted dark-wash jeans and a V-neck white T-shirt.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE on Sept. 8, and since then, the actress has been flaunting her baby bump all over town. She headed to a comedy club in NYC on Sept. 12 when she rocked a tan cotton maxi dress with slits on the side. On top of her dress, she threw on an oversized Alexander Wang Daze Denim Jacket and accessorized it with The Row Single Mignon Bag, and The Row Honore Derby Shoes.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 8, she was out in NYC when she rocked a flowy brown Zara Floral Print Jumpsuit on top of a Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee. She topped her look off with a pair of pink jelly Melissa Possession Sandals and a Dior Mini Bobby Bag.