Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump In Floral Overalls: Photos – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed the news of her pregnancy to PEOPLE on Wednesday. The baby news comes two years after the Silver Linings Playbook star wed her art gallery director partner, 37, in an intimate ceremony at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island in October 2019 after about a year of dating. Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and Adele were among the star-studded guests.

Prior to the nuptials, Jennifer appeared on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler and gushed about Cooke, calling him the “greatest human being.” The Academy Award winner said, “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better.” When asked why she wanted to marry him, the actress said she “started with the basics.”

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” Jennifer said. “How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.” The following year, Jennifer appeared on comedian Heather McMahan‘s podcast Absolutely Not and opened up about married life amid quarantine.

The actress admitted that she had been enjoying time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that her husband would joke about her homebody tendencies. “I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived,” Jennifer said. “Like Cooke’s biggest joke with me, he’s like, ‘Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?’ Or like, ‘Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today.’”

Congratulations are in order for the soon-to-be first-time parents.