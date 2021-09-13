Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Maxi Dress & Reveals Baby Bump – Hollywood Life

Just days after news broke that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her first child, she was photographed out in NYC in a maxi dress and jean jacket.

Jennifer Lawrence attended a comedy show in New York City on Sept. 12, and she was photographed leaving the event late in the evening. The sighting came four days after it was revealed that the actress is expecting her first child with husband, Cooke Maroney. Her baby bump was mostly covered up as she hit the streets of NYC wearing a long, maxi dress with a denim jacket on top. She opted for comfort by pairing the look with white sneakers, as well.

As she strolled to her waiting vehicle, Jennifer kept a protective hand over her stomach. Her hair was styled in loose waves and was flowing in the evening wind. Of course, she also wore a face mask to stay safe amidst the rising coronavirus cases in New York City.

J.Law’s rep confirmed on Sept. 8 that the actress was pregnant. The next day, the first photos surfaced of her baby bump front and center. She was wearing floral overalls for the casual outing, and her growing belly was prominently on display.

After various high-profile romances in the public eye, Jennifer finally met her now-husband in 2018. They got engaged in Feb. 2019 and tied the knot the following October. Their wedding was attended by celebrities like Kris Jenner, Adele and more. The nuptials took place in Rhode Island in an historic mansion on the beach.

Since getting together with Cooke, Jennifer has kept a much more low-profile, although she is seen out and about in New York City once in a while. At the end of 2021, she’s set to appear in the star-studded Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, which also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande and more. Her last film was Dark Phoenix in 2019.