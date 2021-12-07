Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jennifer Lawrence Lost A Tooth In Don’t Look Up

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I couldn’t go to a dentist until the end of the movie.”

Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie coming out, the Adam McKay comedy Don’t Look Up — and it sounds like she had a few mishaps during the making of it.


Niko Tavernise / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

During a panel interview for the film’s premiere, the actor revealed that she lost a freaking tooth in the beginning of the film’s production when one of her veneers fell off.


Niko Tavernise / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming,” she explained. “And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless.”


Niko Tavernise / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

In case you didn’t know, the lost veneer wasn’t the only mishap J. Law encountered while making Don’t Look Up. She also swallowed the nose ring her character wears “many times” and, at one point, spit it out in front of costar Leonardo DiCaprio.


Niko Tavernise / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“One is a magnet,” she explained. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”


Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection

Even worse: She was reportedly struck in the face with glass in an on-set accident that caused production to shut down for the day.


Niko Tavernise / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Jeez Louise. Well, we’ll get to see the results of all that hardship when Don’t Look Up hits theaters this Friday. (It’ll be on Netflix on Christmas Eve.)

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

