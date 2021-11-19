Jennifer Lawrence Inhaled Her “Don’t Look Up” Nose Ring

Kinda brings new meaning to the term “star-STUDDED cast.”
Anyway, J.Law’s character is meant to be “fierce,” as she explained to Vanity Fair. Which means that she wears a nose ring(s) throughout the movie.
And apparently at one point, she inhaled it??
“The nose rings…one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet,” she said. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”
Speaking of which, you might also notice that Jennifer wears a couple of nose rings in the movie: a hoop and a stud.
And, OK, not to nitpick, but I had a nose ring for close to 15 years. You can’t just swap them out willy-nilly like a pair of earrings. I mean, maybe you technically could, but it would really hurt. I had to have a professional do it for me.
Anyway, J.Law’s nose ring story kinda brings new meaning to the term “star-studded,” amirite?
Don’t Look Up comes out December 24 on Netflix!