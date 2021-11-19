Jennifer Lawrence Inhaled Her “Don’t Look Up” Nose Ring

Kinda brings new meaning to the term “star-STUDDED cast.”

The film, directed by Adam McKay, has a truly remarkable cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep!


Leo and Jennifer play two astronomers attempting to warn people of an oncoming comet that will destroy the earth.

Anyway, J.Law’s character is meant to be “fierce,” as she explained to Vanity Fair. Which means that she wears a nose ring(s) throughout the movie.

And apparently at one point, she inhaled it??


“The nose rings…one just kind of hangs in; one is a magnet,” she said. “And many, many times I accidentally inhaled said magnet and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.”


Speaking of which, you might also notice that Jennifer wears a couple of nose rings in the movie: a hoop and a stud.

And, OK, not to nitpick, but I had a nose ring for close to 15 years. You can’t just swap them out willy-nilly like a pair of earrings. I mean, maybe you technically could, but it would really hurt. I had to have a professional do it for me.


I know, I know, it’s just a movie. And YET. It’s one of my TV/movie pet peeves.

Anyway, J.Law’s nose ring story kinda brings new meaning to the term “star-studded,” amirite?


Don’t Look Up comes out December 24 on Netflix!

