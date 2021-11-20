Jennifer Lawrence Baby Bump Photos

*Googles green minidresses.*
The actor has decided to keep her pregnancy pretty private, but she made a public appearance at a screening of her new Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up, in LA earlier this week.
Jennifer was photographerd along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Adam McKay — which seems like quite the group of people to step out for.
And she looks great! I, for one, am a big fan of the green minidress.
Jennifer was previously pictured at the Rally for Abortion Justice in New York along with her pal Amy Schumer, holding a sign that read, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”
As part of a Q&A, Jennifer also explained that she went a little method for the movie — where she plays a weed-smoking PhD candidate. “I wasn’t pregnant [at the time],” Jennifer said, “Everyone was fucking with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to fuck with.”
Wishing a happy pregnancy to J. Law!