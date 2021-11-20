Jennifer Lawrence Baby Bump Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

*Googles green minidresses.*

Alrighty, so you may or may not know that Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Christian Dior

The actor has decided to keep her pregnancy pretty private, but she made a public appearance at a screening of her new Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up, in LA earlier this week.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jennifer was photographerd along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Adam McKay — which seems like quite the group of people to step out for.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

And she looks great! I, for one, am a big fan of the green minidress.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

Jennifer was previously pictured at the Rally for Abortion Justice in New York along with her pal Amy Schumer, holding a sign that read, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

As part of a Q&A, Jennifer also explained that she went a little method for the movie — where she plays a weed-smoking PhD candidate. “I wasn’t pregnant [at the time],” Jennifer said, “Everyone was fucking with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to fuck with.”


Netflix

I am so excited to see her in a movie again.

Wishing a happy pregnancy to J. Law!

