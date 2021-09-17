Jennifer Hudson Given 40th Birthday Surprise With Her Own Madame Tussaud’s Wax Figure

Roommates, as a surprise for her recent 40th birthday, Jennifer Hudson received her very own statue from Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum! Following her head-turning appearance at this year’s Met Gala, Jennifer Hudson has now officially joined the ranks of Hollywood royalty by having her image created by the world-famous museum.

While visiting Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York, Jennifer Hudson was surrounded by her closest family and friends during her 40th birthday celebration at the Summit One Vanderbilt. It was during the event, that her custom wax figure was officially revealed—and the results definitely had her and those in attendance doing a double-take.

According to a Madame Tussaud’s, Jennifer Hudson’s wax statue was created by a highly-skilled team of artists in London. She reportedly had to sit for over 200 measurements that were taken to capture her exact features with meticulous detailing, sculpting and a visual research process that took months.

Additionally, she was also involved in creating the life-like wax figure that was completed during a six-month period. The finished product features Jennifer wearing a replica of the Galvan Vera gown and Christian Louboutin pumps she wore during her performance at the AFI Lifetime Achievement awards honoring Denzel Washington back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson is hoping to become a two-time Oscar winner, as her performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has critics predicting that she will likely receive her second Academy Award nomination and possible win for her performance.

