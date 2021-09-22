Jennifer Hough Details Alleged Harassment From Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Due To Former Rape Allegations

Previous reports note Kenneth Petty served four and a half years in prison after he was convicted of an attempted rape back in 1995. Since being released, Kenneth has started a new life with his wife Nicki Minaj and adorable baby boy, but his legal troubles have persisted.

Most recently, Kenneth pled guilty to not registering as a sex offender in the 1995 case. His accuser, Jennifer Hough, has been speaking out about the past rape allegations. While appearing on ‘The Real’ on Wednesday, Jennifer alleged Nicki and Kenneth’s team recently harassed her after she spoke out about her story 9 months ago.

Jennifer Hough claimed Nicki Minaj contacted her back in March 2020 to discuss “helping them out” with a situation. Jennifer alleged Nicki Minaj offered to fly her and her family out to LA. Despite turning down the offer, Jennifer claimed more offers–including monetary ones–started to roll in.

“With them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members and Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me in regard to helping them in this situation,” Hough claimed. “Because I kept saying nob to every offer, the last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap and I still kept saying no. The last message I received was that I should’ve taken the money because they’re going to use that money to put on my head.”

Jennifer went on to say that she’s tired of being afraid to tell her truth and expressed that she’s been blaming herself for the alleged incident all these years.

Neither Nicki nor Kenneth have commented on the allegations.

