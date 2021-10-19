Jennifer Gates Says Parents’ Split Made Wedding Planning ‘Challenging’ – Hollywood Life

Following her lavish wedding to Nayel Nassar, Bill & Melinda Gates’ daughter Jennifer spoke to ‘Vogue’ about the ins and outs of planing her special day amidst her parents’ split.

Jennifer Gates, 25, spoke in detail about the “challenging” process of planning her wedding to professional equestrian Nayel Nassar, 30, in an interview with Vogue, published on Monday, October 18. Jennifer, who is the daughter of Melinda Gates, 57, and Bill Gates, 65, said that several external circumstances — including the COVID-19 pandemic and her parents’ divorce — impacted putting together her lavish wedding, which took place on Oct. 16 at Jennifer’s luxurious 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York. “It’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions,” Jennifer told the publication. “But our love for one another has been a constant. Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true.”

Jennifer, whose wedding was estimated to have cost around $2 million, said that she and Nayel’s respective careers also made organizing the affair difficult. “Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat,” she explained to Vogue. “But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us. We feel so grateful for everyone involved who kept us on track and helped make our vision come to life.”

The couple also took precaution to ensure the full safety of their guests, which included Bill and Melinda, who reunited for their daughter’s big day. “We made the decision that all guests must be fully vaccinated and receive a negative test result prior to the wedding,” Jennifer said. “We also made masks available. We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely.”

Jennifer’s wedding took place over five months after her parents announced their split. Bill and Melinda had been married for 25 years and had three children together, but in a statement the pair said that they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.” Jennifer, meanwhile, said at the time that she was “still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members.”

Bill and Melinda ended up finalizing their divorce in August. The exes obviously reunited at their daughter’s nuptials, though they haven’t been seen in any photos together yet. Proud mom Melinda did share a photo of the bride and groom and said it was “a joy to celebrate” Jennifer and Nayel.