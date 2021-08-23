Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jennifer Garner and two of her children that she shares with ex Ben Affleck were spotted at Staples shopping for supplies for the new school year.

Seraphina and Samuel Affleck are more than prepared for the new school year thanks to mom Jennifer Garner. On Sunday (Aug. 22), the Alias actress, 49, took daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, to Staples in West Los Angeles to purchase supplies just in time for her kids to head back to school. Jennifer, who shares both kids, plus daughter Violet, 15, with ex Ben Affleck, was dressed super casual in a a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and sneakers for the outing.

Like their mom, Seraphina and Samuel kept their attire simple for the back-to-school shopping trip. Seraphina wore a blue button up shirt under a flannel, as well as bell bottom jeans and black shoes. Meanwhile, Samuel dressed in a graphic black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and sneakers. As they exited the store, the family of three could be seen holding bags full of their purchases, which included binders and notebooks. Jennifer also had black sunglasses on, and she and her kids all also wore protective face masks to protect themselves amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Affleck children spent quality time with both of their parents this weekend. The evening before they went shopping with their mom, the kids enjoyed a fun outing at the Magic Castle in Hollywood with dad Ben, 49, as well as with his rekindled girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her twins Max and Emme, both 13. The blended family also all spent time together on Aug. 20 at the Los Angeles production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton.

Ben and J.Lo have been living their best lives since they got back together in May 2021. The two recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to Europe in celebration of J.Lo’s 52nd birthday, and packed on tons of PDA while venturing to different locations, including St. Tropez and Naples, via yacht. While on the vacation, J.Lo even made her relationship with the actor IG official when she posted a photo of the pair smooching on her birthday.

While Bennifer 2.0 is going strong, Jennifer (Garner, that is) has seemed to be in good spirits while on her recent low-key outings. The actress was in a particularly good mood when she picked up Seraphina from summer camp in Los Angeles in early August. Violet was also there for that outing, which saw Jennifer share a heartwarming hug with both of her daughters.