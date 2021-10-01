Jennifer Garner Has ‘Alias’ Reunion With Cast For 20th Anniversary – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Garner gave us all the feels in a touching tribute to her Alias cast & crewmates on the night of its 20-year anniversary!

Jennifer Garner recently celebrated a huge milestone with the former cast and crew of the hit drama that launched her career to stardom. The veteran TV and film actress shared a touching TikTok video on Instagram Thursday, September 30 showing the cast of spy action thriller Alias reuniting at a house party. The reunion happened to commemorate the show airing exactly 20 years ago in 2001 on ABC. Watch the video HERE, but be prepared to break out the tissues!

“Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork,” the rom-com queen started her caption of the post off. “If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain— you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN.

If you recall, some big and notable names had starring roles on the show, such as Titanic’s Victor Garber and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Melissa George. And who can forget a fresh-faced Bradley Cooper, who played Will Tippin in the series? Alias was created by master science fiction filmmaker and television producer J.J. Abrams and the hit TV show ran for five seasons, with its series finale airing on May 22, 2006. Jennifer starred as Sydney Bristowe, a double agent for the Central Intelligence Agency posing as an operative for SD6, a global crime and espionage syndicate. The series won three Emmy awards and nabbed Jennifer a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actress.

Though the reunion party was filled with a ton of former castmates, not everyone could make it – including the show’s creator. “We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in,” Jennifer continued. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again.” But those who did make the get-together, including Victor Garber, Gina Torres, Merrin Dungey and Kevin Weisman, looked like they all had a wonderful time seeing each other. The gang’s (almost) all here!

Since Alias said its final goodbye, many of the actors on the show went on to have illustrious careers. Gina, who played Anna Espinosa on the show, became a sci-fi staple in both film and television including, Serenity (2005), Firefly (2002-2003), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (both 2003). Michael Vartan, who played Michael Vaughn, went on to become a leading man in several romantic comedies such as Monster-in-Law, opposite Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez. And do we even have to say it? Jennifer Garner became a household name in the rom-com world in hits like 13 Going on 30 and Valentine’s Day, while “Sexiest Man Alive” Bradley Cooper went on to steal our hearts in Academy Award-winning films like Silver Linings Playbook and A Star is Born, which he also directed. Looks like the kids are certainly doing alright these days!