Jennifer Aniston’s Sparkly Black Dress On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ – Photos – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous when she rocked a bedazzled black dress while on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Sept. 13.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, ditched the 2021 Met Gala to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but just because she missed fashion’s biggest night, doesn’t mean she didn’t look super stylish. The actress looked as glamorous as ever when she donned a form-fitting spaghetti strap black dress that was covered in sequins and beading. The slinky gown featured a low-cut scoop neckline and she topped her look off with black strappy heels and you can see the photos HERE.

Earlier that night, Jennifer arrived at the show looking just as fabulous when she donned a teal Proenza Schouler Smocked Bustier Dress. The low-cut dress featured an underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage while the bodice was ruched and tight, revealing her tiny waist.

The rest of Jen’s blue flowy dress had a ruffled skirt which she accessorized with strappy thong sandals, a white leather purse, and a patterned face mask. Both of her dresses for the evening were stunning.

Jennifer has been doing a ton of press lately for the new season of her TV series, The Morning Show, and all of her outfits have been gorgeous. On September 10, Jen headed to a photocall for the show when she opted to wear a pair of flowy black Magda Butrym Flare Leg Wool Trousers with a tiny V-neck Khaite Mista Top. She topped her look off with a pair of Jimmy Choo Misty Sandals, Jennifer Meyer Hammered Hoop Earrings, and a Jessica McCormack Ball N Chain Pendant Necklace.

We loved Jen’s bedazzled dress and seeing her in all of these fabulous outfits while doing press for her new show is super exciting.