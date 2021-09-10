Jennifer Aniston’s Cringey Interview Went Viral

Ummmm…that got a little awkward.
Jennifer and Reese appeared remotely to discuss the filming of the series, and particularly, their early morning scenes.
“I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It’s utter chaos,” Jennifer explained.
Jermaine then interrupted Jennifer to ask Reese a question: “Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person.”
Jennifer’s reaction was pretty stunned and confused, before she remarked, “Did I sell that to you?…Did I get a good deal?” Watch the moment for yourself around the 4:10 mark of the video.
The two recovered fairly quickly with Reese trying to bury the awkwardness of it.
“I’m definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I’m the morning person and she’s more of a night person,” Reese shared. “So, it actually works out because I do kind of the early morning scenes, and then by 4 o’clock I’m toast, and then Jen starts around 11 and 12.”
Leave it to Reese to have her back! We love to see a solid co-star save.
Many fans didn’t actually think the moment was that bad, and have been coming to Jennifer’s defense on social media.
One fan said she “did nothing wrong.”
Another remarked that there was “some supposed awkwardness,” but it wasn’t even that bad.
One fan told everyone to just “relax.” Honestly, he’s right.
The YouTube reactions to the video agreed as well. One person said this wasn’t “nearly as awkward as reported.”
A different user said Jennifer did nothing wrong.
While another fan called her reaction “perfect.”
Well, the people have spoken! There’s nothing to see here. Except for maybe Season 2 of The Morning Show! What do you think of the moment? Did you cringe?
