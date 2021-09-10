Jennifer Aniston’s Cringey Interview Went Viral

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
19

Ummmm…that got a little awkward.

Table of Contents

Which means plenty of stops at real life morning shows to talk about their work.


David Livingston / Getty Images

Jennifer and Reese appeared remotely to discuss the filming of the series, and particularly, their early morning scenes.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

“I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It’s utter chaos,” Jennifer explained.


Brian Ach / Getty Images for Apple TV+

Jermaine then interrupted Jennifer to ask Reese a question: “Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Jennifer’s reaction was pretty stunned and confused, before she remarked, “Did I sell that to you?…Did I get a good deal?” Watch the moment for yourself around the 4:10 mark of the video.

The two recovered fairly quickly with Reese trying to bury the awkwardness of it.


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

“I’m definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I’m the morning person and she’s more of a night person,” Reese shared. “So, it actually works out because I do kind of the early morning scenes, and then by 4 o’clock I’m toast, and then Jen starts around 11 and 12.”


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Leave it to Reese to have her back! We love to see a solid co-star save.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Many fans didn’t actually think the moment was that bad, and have been coming to Jennifer’s defense on social media.


David Livingston / Getty Images

One fan said she “did nothing wrong.”

Just seen the one show interview with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer did nothing wrong it was Jermaine Jenas that was was to blame, first he interrupted Jennifer to ask Reese a question then he calls Jennifer, Rachel.


Twitter: @_Sullivan11

Another remarked that there was “some supposed awkwardness,” but it wasn’t even that bad.

I just watched the Jennifer Aniston interview after seeing that there was some supposed awkwardness… it wasn’t at all awkward. No more than a normal video interview with delays, etc. More non-news.


Twitter: @LTLOLindsey

One fan told everyone to just “relax.” Honestly, he’s right.

Must be a slow news day if the media is trying to sensationalize a normal interview with Jennifer Aniston as “cringe-worthy” and “dramatic.” Relax people.


Twitter: @michaelkarakash

The YouTube reactions to the video agreed as well. One person said this wasn’t “nearly as awkward as reported.”

A different user said Jennifer did nothing wrong.

While another fan called her reaction “perfect.”

Well, the people have spoken! There’s nothing to see here. Except for maybe Season 2 of The Morning Show! What do you think of the moment? Did you cringe?

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR