Jennifer Aniston’s Bikini Top In Revealing Interview – Photos – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston looked sexier than ever as she lounged in a bikini top for the latest cover of ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Aniston, 52, it is that she always looks gorgeous no matter what she wears and her latest cover for The Hollywood Reporter may just be our favorite look from her. The actress graced the cover wearing just a tiny white bikini top and high-waisted white pants and she looked stunning.

In the photo, Jen is photographed lounging on a couch while wearing a white Fendi bra with a pair of high-waisted white Fendi trousers. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this look and she accessorized with a white Maison Michele hat, a pair of Broken English earrings, a Saint Laurent necklace, and a Cartier watch and rings.

Not only did Jennifer look drop-dead-gorgeous throughout the photoshoot, but she also shared a lot about her life in the interview. One topic Jen touched upon was how she felt being a part of the Friends reunion. She admitted, “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.’”

She then explained that the reunion was actually very tough for her to deal with because of her past. “Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’ And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’”

Jen even went so far to say, “It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”