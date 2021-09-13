Jennifer Aniston Was Never Dating David Schwimmer

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said during the special. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”



Terence Patrick / Via HBO / Warner Media

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel,” Jen said. “And I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”