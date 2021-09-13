Jennifer Aniston Was Never Dating David Schwimmer

“It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true.”

You know forever Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer? I mean, you must’ve caught them on HBO’s Friends reunion that aired over the summer.


Well, during said reunion, audiences got the inside scoop around how Jen and David had mutual crushes on each other while playing iconic TV couple Ross and Rachel.


“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said during the special. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”


“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel,” Jen said. “And I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

Anyway, soon after, rumors sprang up that the two were ACTUALLY dating. An “insider” told Closer magazine that Jen and David had been “getting close” since the Friends reunion.


“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the source said.

But David’s rep shut it down, telling BuzzFeed News that reports of a romance between him and Jen were not true. (Boo.)


Now, Jen has weighed in, telling ET, “That was bizarre.” She continued, saying, “I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.”


“But I understand it, though,” Jen went on. “It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true.”


*Whispers* It’s still not too late, Jen!!


