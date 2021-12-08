Jennifer Aniston Was Hurt By Past Pregnancy Rumors

“Am I still having twins?”
And she knows it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about the constant rumors she’s faced throughout her career.
“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t…can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”
Aniston went on to say that social media has effectively replaced the tabloids’ role in spreading false stories and rumors. “Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long,” she joked. “Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?”
“Now you’ve got social media. It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections.”
“So it’s just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on.”
Read the entire interview here.