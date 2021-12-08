Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jennifer Aniston Was Hurt By Past Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Aniston Was Hurt By Past Pregnancy Rumors

“Am I still having twins?”

If you’ve picked up a tabloid magazine any time within the last 20 years, chances are you’ve seen a false story about Jennifer Aniston being pregnant. It’s happened a lot!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

And she knows it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about the constant rumors she’s faced throughout her career.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t…can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Aniston went on to say that social media has effectively replaced the tabloids’ role in spreading false stories and rumors. “Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long,” she joked. “Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“Now you’ve got social media. It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections.”

“So it’s just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there’s such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on.”

Read the entire interview here.

