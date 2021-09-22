Jennifer Aniston Shares Texts About David Schwimmer

“I thought you were on a break, LOL.”

As much as some people might wish that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were secretly dating, the fact is, they aren’t, nor have they ever been.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Isabel Infantes – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

But, years after playing fictional love interests on Friends, the former co-stars did admit to once sharing a mutual crush on each other during this summer’s reunion special.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And even though both actors confirmed their feelings never amounted to anything — David described them as “two ships passing,” while Jennifer later said they “just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel” — the comments still went on to spark romance rumors.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In August, anonymous sources told Closer magazine that Jen and David were “growing close again” after the Friends reunion, and speculation spiraled from there.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

It wasn’t long before Jennifer and David refuted those claims. Jen called them “bizarre” in an Entertainment Tonight interview where she referred to David as her brother, and his rep told BuzzFeed News they were simply not true.

Fans apparently weren’t alone in their suspicions, though. During a new interview with Marie Claire Australia, Jennifer said there were some people in her personal life who believed she and David were dating, too.


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

“That’s really funny,” she said when asked about the rumors. “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly.” But her friends had!

“I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL,'” Jen continued.

“I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?'” she recalled. “And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.'”

So, to review, Jennifer and David aren’t dating. You can read her full Marie Claire interview here.

