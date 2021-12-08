Jennifer Aniston On The Friends Reunion, Media Attention

“Time travel is hard,” she said, referencing going back in time to ’90s-era New York. “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.’ Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'”



©Warner Brothers / Courtesy: Everett Collection

