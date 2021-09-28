Jennifer Aniston On Being Ready To Date Again

“I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple.”
The 52-year-old actor opened up to Bruce Bozzi while on his SiriusXM show Lunch with Bruce about being ready to reenter the dating world for the first time since her last relationship.
“I think it’s time,” she said. “I think I’m ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.”
The Morning Show star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. She shared that she’s currently single and described some of her must-have traits.
“The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator,” Jennifer explained. “Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor. Please I beg of you — beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know, it’s just very few necessities.”
Back in June, the actor told People that she would “absolutely” not be using a dating app: “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”
Jennifer also said she isn’t interested in rushing things and doesn’t know if she wants to be married again. “It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”
Good for you, Jen. We — the internet — will of course be vetting any romantically linked individual to make sure they deserve you!
