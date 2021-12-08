Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Reunite, ‘Facts Of Life’ Table Read – Hollywood Life

Friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited for a star-studded ‘The Facts of Life’ table read ahead of the ABC special.

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited for a star-studded table read over the weekend. For the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Jennifer, 52, and Justin, 50, are involved in the re-enactment of an episode of the 1979 sitcom The Facts of Life. On Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 7, executive producer Kerry Washington shared BTS photos that featured the exes.

“LIVE from the cast & producer dinner on Saturday night!” Kerry captioned the carousel of photos. “Don’t miss this ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ cast recreating @thenormanlear’s classic sitcoms Facts Of Life & Diffrent Strokes! Tonight!” Presenters Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and John Lithgow are also featured in the post.

Along with Kerry, Norman, and Jimmy, Brent Miller, Justin, Will Ferrell, and Jim Burrows also serve as executive producers. An episode of the 1978 sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, which yielded the spin-off The Facts of Life, will also be re-enacted for the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, set to air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

For the recreation of the episode of The Facts of Life — a series that followed a group of girls at a boarding school navigating teenhood — Jennifer will portray Blair Warner, played by Lisa Whelchel in the original sitcom. She’ll be joined by Gabrielle Union (as Tootie Ramsey), Ann Dowd (as Edna Garrett), Kathryn Hahn (as Jo Polniaczek), and Allison Tolman (as Natalie Green).

As for the reunion, Jennifer and Justin were married between 2015 and 2017. In an interview with Esquire in April, Justin said he and Jennifer remain good friends post-split. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” Justin said. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.”

Tonight’s special isn’t the first time Jennifer has reunited with an ex-husband for a TV and film retelling. The Friends alum reunited with ex Brad Pitt for a virtual Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read in September 2020 as part of a fundraiser to benefit COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. Proceeds went towards Sean Penn‘s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance. They were married between 2000 and 2005.