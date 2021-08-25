Jenna Dewan Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Everly’s Face – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The actress shared an adorable photo of both of her kids, sharing a very sweet, sibling bonding moment.

There’s nothing better than siblings spending time with each other! Jenna Dewan, 40, posted an adorable brother-sister moment to Instagram on Wednesday August 25. The actress shared a rare photo of her daughter Everly, 8, giving her brother Callum Michael Rebel, 1, a big hug. It’s a very sweet photo, where Everly looks really happy to be spending time with her brother.

Everly gave a big thumbs up, while her brother looked at the camera with her arms around him. Jenna wrote that seeing her kids spend time together really made her happy, and that she didn’t need to be concerned about whether or not her kids would spend time together despite being seven years apart. “All those times I worried about the age gap, and if they would bond,” she wrote with a series of laughing and heart emojis. “Worrying is a waste of time and energy.”

It seems like Jenna, Everly and Callum had a fun-filled day spent together. Jenna posted another photo to her Instagram Story, where she was posing with her kids and Everly had her arms wrapped around her brother again. The Step Up star also posted a video of her daughter sitting with her brother on her lap as she read to him. The video was super cute!

Jenna gave birth to Callum in March 2020. He’s the actress’s second child, and her first with her fiancé Steve Kazee, 45. Everly was born in 2013, and she’s the only child that the Soundtrack actress had with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, 41. Back in February, Steve told HollywoodLife that the couple were still unsure about when they would get married, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shameless actor said that he and his fiancée were in “no rush” to tie the knot. “I hate to sound like a cliché, but everything really changed once COVID hit. It’s hard to feel celebratory at the time and it’s hard to feel like we want to be celebrating our lives and it just feels like the wrong time,” he said, explaining that it was difficult to think about a wedding.