Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos of Barbara Bush Newborn – Hollywood Life

Barbara Bush and husband Craig Coyne welcomed their baby girl, Cora Georgia, on Sept. 27. Now, proud auntie Jenna Bush Hager is sharing some adorable pics of the newborn.

Barbara Bush just welcomed a baby girl to the Bush family dynasty, and her sister, Jenna Bush Hager is excited to be called auntie!

The 39-year-old Today show co-host gushed on her Instagram page recently about the new arrival, sharing an adorable photo at the hospital as her sister cradled the newborn, named Cora Georgia, in her arms.

“Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!),” wrote Jenna, who has three children Margaret Laura, 8, Poppy Louise, 6, and Henry Harold, 2, with husband Henry Hager.