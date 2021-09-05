Jenelle Evans Rocks Black Bikini On A Lake: Photos – Hollywood Life

Former ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans rocked a black bikini for a day by the water during the long weekend.

Jenelle Evans whipped out her best black bikini for a day by the water during the long weekend. The former Teen Mom star, 29, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 and offered her best Cyndi Lauper pun in the caption: “Girls just wanna have sun,” she wrote.

The reality TV star poses in the sand and flashes a big smile in both photos. Jenelle has been soaking up the rays during the final days of summer. She recently shared a series of separate beach day photos with her three children Jace Vahn, 12, Kaiser Orion, 7, and Ensley Jolie, 4, whom she shares with various former partners. She is currently married to David Eason; the duo share son Ensley together.

In the beach photos shared last week, Jenelle opted for a yellow bikini top and shared photos with the kids. “Wouldn’t trade these days for anything!” she captioned the post. “We had a great weekend going from the river to the beach in our boat.” Jenelle used the hashtags #FamilyFirst and #BeachDay in the post. The summer bikini snapshots come after the Teen Mom alum shut down critics of her weight on social media last April.

Jenelle shared a TikTok of herself in a bikini with high-waisted bottoms as she sat by the pool and lip synced along to Kash Doll‘s 2019 song “Doin Too Much.” The lyrics go: “She like ‘Kash, b*tch you doin’ too much’/ I’m like, ‘shut up, hoe.’” In the caption, Jenelle declared: “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing” with the hashtag #LoveYourself and #StayHome amid the earlier days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A month prior to the clap back, Jenelle told HollywoodLife that she and her then-estranged husband David decided to give the relationship another go after their brief split in October 2019, a few months after David admitted to killing Jenelle’s dog. “There are some people who are being critical about us getting back together, but there are also a lot more supporters messaging and reaching out,” she told us. “Fans are happy that I decided to work out my marriage and save it rather than throwing it away immediately.”