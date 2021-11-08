Jeff Bezos Leo DiCaprio Height Difference

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Leonardo “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” DiCaprio.

Over the weekend, lots of celebs attended the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and Film Gala, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos.

And while I couldn’t tell you a single thing about the LACMA, I could write a dissertation on the Jeff Bezos-Leo D-Lauren Sánchez exchange.

Yes, I’m referring to that viral video where Leo almost swipes Jeff’s GF Lauren Sánchez right out from under him.


@2cooI2blog / Via Twitter: @2cooI2blog

The exchange is only about six seconds, but in those six seconds Lauren is looking up at Leo like she’s Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind.

I know Jeff is a short king, but I didn’t realize he’s that short.

Leo is standing on a stage slightly above them, but even still, the height difference is noticeable.

The jokes practically wrote themselves:

Jeff has clearly seen the Twitter talk too, because he posted this earlier today.

Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz


@JeffBezos / Via Twitter: @JeffBezos

What are your thoughts on the video? Let us know in the comments below?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR