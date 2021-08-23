JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – JD (NASDAQ:).com Inc Adr reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JD.com Inc Adr announced earnings per share of 2.9 on revenue of 253.8B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 2.69 on revenue of 248.59B.

JD.com Inc Adr shares are down 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 41.22% from its 52 week high of 108.24 set on February 17. They are under-performing the which is up 17.1% from the start of the year.

JD.com Inc Adr shares gained 0.20% in pre-market trade following the report.

JD.com Inc Adr follows other major Services sector earnings this month

JD.com Inc Adr’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of 15.12 on revenue of 113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of 12.23 on revenue of 115.42B.

Visa A had beat expectations on July 27 with third quarter EPS of 1.49 on revenue of 6.13B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.34 on revenue of 5.86B.

