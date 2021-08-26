Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc is nearing a deal to buy a controlling stake in storage facilities manager China Logistics Property Holdings Co , Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JD is in advanced talks to acquire the stake from major shareholders, China Logistics chairman Li Shifa and private equity firm RRJ Capital, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-26/jd-com-said-to-near-deal-for-china-logistics-controlling-stake?sref=WJKVI5nK, adding that no final decision has been made and the talks could still fall apart.

JD and China Logistics did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)