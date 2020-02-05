Jazz Jennings undergoes a third gender confirmation surgery

She did it!

%MINIFYHTML38cddbeb90e6075c423d68e37b5bf42411% %MINIFYHTML38cddbeb90e6075c423d68e37b5bf42412%

On Tuesday, Jazz Jennings He revealed that he underwent his third gender confirmation surgery. When he went to Instagram to give his fans an update, he shared a photo from his hospital bed and can be seen smiling at the camera.

"I feel so good after completing my third surgery!" she wrote. "This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I am very happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who followed my trip and supported me along the way."

Excited to celebrate his successful background surgery, Jazz's older brother Sander jennings He left his sister a message of support in his publication. "Although this surgery was one of the scariest moments of my life, I am very happy to have been by your side all the time," he said.

This news comes more than a year after she underwent her first gender confirmation surgery in 2018. During the procedure, the 19-year-old girl suffered an "important,quot; complication after surgery and was forced to undergo a Second procedure to address it. Jazz opened to his followers about the terrifying experience on Instagram, in which he described it as "a difficult journey."