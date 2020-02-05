Jazz Jennings undergoes a third gender confirmation surgery

She did it!
On Tuesday, Jazz Jennings He revealed that he underwent his third gender confirmation surgery. When he went to Instagram to give his fans an update, he shared a photo from his hospital bed and can be seen smiling at the camera.
"I feel so good after completing my third surgery!" she wrote. "This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I am very happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who followed my trip and supported me along the way."
Excited to celebrate his successful background surgery, Jazz's older brother Sander jennings He left his sister a message of support in his publication. "Although this surgery was one of the scariest moments of my life, I am very happy to have been by your side all the time," he said.
This news comes more than a year after she underwent her first gender confirmation surgery in 2018. During the procedure, the 19-year-old girl suffered an "important,quot; complication after surgery and was forced to undergo a Second procedure to address it. Jazz opened to his followers about the terrifying experience on Instagram, in which he described it as "a difficult journey."
"It was a difficult journey, but experiences like that only make us stronger in the end," he said at the time. "Although sometimes it can be difficult, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you overcome any challenge."
His surgery was also documented in her. FTA show I am jazz, where he went into more details about the test and complications. When sharing an emotional advancement of the program on social networks, he said: "Although I experienced a major complication and the trip was challenging, getting surgery was something I had dreamed of all my life."
Before undergoing her surgeries, the transgender teenager had been taking medication to suppress the production of male sex hormones in her body. Awaiting his surgery from the bottom, he posted a YouTube video before the procedure.
"It's crazy for me. I'm going to have new genitals," he said. "Like, penis to the vagina. That's something serious, you. I'm just … I can't believe it. I'm going to have a vagina."
In December 2019, the reality star showed her scars on Instagram and shared a message of power with her followers.
"These are my scars on full display in # 2019," Jazz wrote. "I am proud of my scars and I love my body as it is. I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition."
Wishing Jazz a speedy recovery!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.